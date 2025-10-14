South Africa gets first AI factory

Altron announced on Tuesday that it has launched South Africa’s first operational AI factory. The facility is powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure, including its accelerated computing and Nvidia AI Enterprise software.

Hosted at Teraco, the company said the platform delivers comprehensive AI infrastructure, tools, training, and support while maintaining data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

It is already live with five launch customers, including analytics company Dataviue, African language translation startup Lelapa AI, and adaptive education non-profit MathU.

“Our launch customers enable our goal for this platform to become a launchpad to support their vision,” said Bongani Andy Mabaso, Altron Group CTO.

“It will also speed up their AI development and the delivery of services to the market, supporting them as they solve challenges in ways only South African companies can.”

Altron said its AI Factory ensures sensitive information remains within South African jurisdiction, protected by local laws.

This addresses data sovereignty concerns for enterprises navigating global AI adoption through comprehensive infrastructure and services.

Altron said the platform was built in partnership with ASUS and HPE. ASUS is the hardware partner, while HPE provides the marketplace software enabling the platform’s AI services.

According to Altron, its approach offers dedicated capacity, enabling businesses to scale efficiently, whether building proprietary models or consuming AI services.

“We are proud to host Altron’s AI Factory,” said Teraco’s head of channel and public sector, Di Buijs.

“The deployment, within an Nvidia AI-Ready data centre at Teraco, complements our existing partnership and the current solutions they deliver to their customers.”

Buijs said this collaboration empowers industries such as banking, financial services, and the public sector to unlock AI’s full potential while ensuring secure, local data compliance.

“We’re accessing the same AI infrastructure that global giants use, and AI models that align with our market reality,” said MathU founder WA Burger.

“This enables us to iterate faster and scale our personalised education platform with confidence.”

Altron Digital Business executive for data and AI, Mike Wright, said that customers get the platform, expertise, and support they need instead of months of buildout, offshore dependencies, or expertise gaps.

“We’re not choosing between global technology excellence and local context; we’re combining both,” said Mabaso.