ChatGPT creator OpenAI released its Sora AI video generation app and new Sora 2 model two weeks ago. However, it is officially only available in North America.

Despite its geographic restrictions, MyBroadband was able to gain access to the service and test how well Sora 2 handles prompts with a South African flavour.

The results were mixed. Sometimes, the resulting video was spot-on and of excellent quality, but it also often missed the mark.

“Our latest video generation model is more physically accurate, realistic, and more controllable than prior systems,” OpenAI said when it unveiled Sora 2.

“It also features synchronised dialogue and sound effects.” This worked like a charm in our testing. While voices would not always match the people speaking, dialogue generally matched lip movement.

Sora 2 would also add music and sound effects where it deemed appropriate, or when explicitly prompted to do so.

“The original Sora model⁠ from February 2024 was in many ways the GPT‑1 moment for video — the first time video generation started to seem like it was working,” OpenAI said.

“Simple behaviours like object permanence emerged from scaling up pre-training compute.”

OpenAI said that since then, the Sora team has been focused on training models with more advanced world simulation capabilities.

“We believe such systems will be critical for training AI models that deeply understand the physical world,” it said.

“A major milestone for this is mastering pre-training and post-training on large-scale video data, which are in their infancy compared to language.”

OpenAI said that with Sora 2, they were jumping straight to what they believe might be the GPT‑3.5 moment for video.

“Sora 2 can do things that are exceptionally difficult — and in some instances outright impossible — for prior video generation models,” it stated.

“Olympic gymnastics routines, backflips on a paddleboard that accurately model the dynamics of buoyancy and rigidity, and triple axels while a cat holds on for dear life.”

OpenAI said that prior video models were overoptimistic as they would morph objects and deform reality to successfully execute upon a text prompt.

“For example, if a basketball player misses a shot, the ball may spontaneously teleport to the hoop,” it explained.

“In Sora 2, if a basketball player misses a shot, it will rebound off the backboard. Interestingly, ‘mistakes’ the model makes frequently appear to be mistakes of the internal agent that Sora 2 is implicitly modelling.”

Although still imperfect, OpenAI said it was better at obeying the laws of physics compared to prior systems.

“This is an extremely important capability for any useful world simulator — you must be able to model failure, not just success,” it said.

“The model is far from perfect and makes plenty of mistakes, but it is validation that further scaling up neural networks on video data will bring us closer to simulating reality.”

Testing Sora 2 in South Africa

OpenAI’s acknowledgement of the model’s imperfections raises interesting questions about its limitations, which we set out to test.

Following its launch, Sora 2 was also criticised for allowing the likenesses of deceased public figures to be used as “cameos” in videos. OpenAI issued a statement responding to this on 8 October.

“While there are strong free speech interests in depicting historical figures, we believe that public figures and their families should ultimately have control over how their likeness is used,” it said.

For public figures who have recently died, OpenAI said authorised representatives or the owners of their estate can request that their likeness not be used in Sora cameos.

This has reportedly led to the removal of content featuring Michael Jackson after his estate filed a copyright claim against OpenAI.

We tested several types of prompts that included various brands and South African historical figures to see how Sora 2 would interpret them and which it would reject outright.

The results were inconsistent, with even a globally famous figure like Nelson Mandela looking and sounding different from video to video.

Asked to generate a video of Desmond Tutu drinking tea with Beyers Naude, Sora 2 did well with Tutu’s voice, but failed elsewhere. It did not accurately capture Naude, nor do well with Tutu’s face.

In a video of Johnny Clegg meeting Shaka Zulu, Sora 2 determined that Clegg was a musician and showed him singing, but did not do his voice justice.

Sora outright refused to generate videos of living people like Cyril Ramaphosa, Johann Rupert, and Patrice Motsepe. “This content may violate our guardrails concerning third-party likeness,” it stated.

It also drew the line at certain types of violence. For example, it would refuse to generate a tag-team match with Mandela and FW de Klerk on one side, and Gandhi and Martin Luther King on the other.

However, asked to depict Mandela and Gandhi boxing, Sora 2 generated a video of the two trading pleasantries while wearing boxing attire.

Sora 2 also misinterpreted certain prompts. When asked to show Piet Retief commiserating with Shaka Zulu over Dingaan’s betrayals, it said: “This content may include suggestive or racy material.”

However, altering the prompt to state, “Piet Retief and Shaka Zulu speak about Dingaan’s treachery” worked.

Interestingly, at no point did Sora refuse to generate a video that could be politically risky, even when asked to depict Nelson Mandela shaking hands with Paul Kruger.

However, one video did use Mandela’s voice to generate Kruger’s dialogue.

Elderly woman telling a lion to “voetsek” off her stoep

Nelson Mandela vlogging his release from prison in 1990

Absa ATM in a mall spitting out cash and security guard trying to stop people from scooping it up

Vodacom and MTN fighting over a customer

Minibus taxi, except it’s a Transformer

Microsoft banned from selling Windows 11 in South Africa over TPM 2.0

Teraco data centre fighting off attack by space aliens

Shaka Zulu meets Johnny Clegg, and Piet Retief and Shaka Zulu discussing Dingane’s treachery

Nelson Mandela boxing with Gandhi and dance-off with Stephen Hawking

Hansie Cronje congratulating the Proteas on their recent performance

Desmond Tutu and Beyers Naude drinking tea in Heaven

Jan van Riebeeck ordering Nando’s

Nelson Mandela meeting Paul Kruger

Nelson Mandela walking into a WWE arena