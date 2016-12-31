Absa MasterCard 3D Secure downtime

Absa clients have reported that they are unable to shop online with their MasterCard credit cards, as the 3D Secure system is offline.

3D Secure is an authentication protocol used by banks and card companies. MasterCard’s 3D Secure system is called SecureCode.

Shopping online with a credit card typically involves a bank’s 3D Secure system. A one-time PIN is sent to a shopper’s phone by SMS, which is used to authorise the transaction.

According to Absa clients, the bank’s call centre said the downtime was due to MasterCard updating the SecureCode systems.

However, MasterCard told MyBroadband it does not host SecureCode on its servers.

Instead, it ensures that third-party providers’ solutions they provide to merchants, acquirers, and issuers such as Absa are compliant with its standards.

“We are aware of an issue with Absa cardholders and that the bank is investigating this,” said MasterCard.

“We can confirm that MasterCard’s network is stable and functioning normally and that no updates are being done.”

MasterCard said it could not comment on behalf of the bank.

Absa did not respond to requests for comment.