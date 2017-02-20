Watch out for these 8 banking scams – FNB

FNB is warning subscribers about eight banking scams which can cost them dearly.

“We view security as an integral part of a seamless online banking experience,” said Yolande Steyn, Head of Innovation at FNB.

“Due to the prevalence of banking scams, we urge consumers to be more vigilant and familiarise themselves with the different types of online banking fraud.”

Flight purchase debit scams

Users will receive an SMS informing them of a flight purchase debited to their account. Fraudsters will ask you to select a link in the SMS to revise the transaction.

When you select the link, you will be redirected to a fake FNB website. You are then directed to an “Update and Confirm Details” screen requesting more information.

If you comply, the fraudsters will now be in a position to access your banking profile.

Social media scams

Fraudsters pretend to represent FNB or RB Jacobs on social media channels, such as Facebook and Twitter.

FNB will never ask for your credit or cheque card, account number, online banking login details, or password/OTP on social media platforms.

FNB’s official social media accounts are @FNBSA and @RBJacobs on Twitter and FNBSA on Facebook.

Change of banking details scam

You will receive an email that pretends to come from one of your suppliers, asking you to update your banking details. Beware of this even if it is on the supplier’s letterhead.

Contact your supplier on the number that you already have for them. Speak to someone you know at the supplier to confirm the change in banking details.

Copy of payment notification scam

You will receive an email requesting you to open a copy of your payment notification. Fraudsters will prompt you to login via the email attachment.

When you open the attachment, you will be redirected to a fake FNB website.

When you enter your login details, you are redirected to a logged out screen. The fraudsters will now be in a position to access your banking profile.

419 scams

This is communication to a recipient making an offer that would result in a large pay-off.

The details vary and large amounts of money are usually involved. Invariably, the victim’s banking details as well as sums of money are said to be required in advance.

The promised money transfer never happens, and fraudsters may use the victim’s banking details to withdraw money.

Vishing and smishing scams

This is a form of phishing. A user receives a call or SMS, where the individual pretends to be from the bank or a company and gets you to disclose personal information.

ID number, address, account number, username, login details, password, and PIN are usually requested.

OTP email fraud

Criminals try to get access to your email accounts, using fake login sites that look like Gmail or Yahoo.

Once they have your username and password, they have access to your emails.

Criminals can also intercept one-time PINs that are sent to you via email.

OTP SIM swop fraud

Once criminals are in possession of your username and password, they can access your online accounts.

They can also contact your service provider to do a SIM swop – hijacking your SIM and gaining access to your SMS.

“Remember, the bank will never ask for your username, password, or PIN in an email, SMS, social media, or phone call,” said FNB.