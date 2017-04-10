More FNB branches now have free Wi-Fi

FNB has increased the number of branches with free Internet connectivity via Wi-Fi connections.

As of February 2017, the bank boasted 383 branches with free Wi-Fi connectivity for customers.

“By January 2017, over 200,000 customers connected to the Internet via free FNB Wi-Fi in branches,” said Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence.

“Currently, about 187 FNB branches are connected via Internet fibre, which enables connectivity at faster speeds.”

FNB said it plans to roll out free connectivity to more branches across the country, “especially high-capacity branches”, which will support the bank’s in-branch Digital Zones.

