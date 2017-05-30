Old Mutual security breach

Old Mutual has informed clients it recently detected unauthorised entry to one of its systems, which led to personal customer information being accessed.

The information which was accessed included certain customers’ names, telephone numbers, and certain investment values.

As a precautionary measure, Old Mutual has notified all affected customers about the security breach.

“We moved swiftly to close access to the targeted system. Our control processes kicked in to safeguard customer portfolios and we can confirm that no customers incurred any financial loss,” said Old Mutual.

According to the company, no transactional details, credit card information, banking details, medical information, or passwords were accessed.

“Immediate steps were taken to further tighten our security, and our systems and surveillance remain on high alert.”

The company has notified the regulators about the security breach, and it is “cooperating closely with the SAPS and the investigation is ongoing”.

Old Mutual has apologised for any concern that may arise from the incident, adding that it views the case in a very serious light.

MyBroadband contacted Old Mutual for further comment, but the company could not immediately provide feedback on the security breach.

