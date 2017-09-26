Watch out for this vishing phone call – FNB

FNB is warning customers about a vishing scam which targets banking clients.

“Vishing is a scamming tactic where fraudsters make phone calls to customers, pretending to be from a reputable company, like the bank, to get access to their bank profiles,” said FNB.

In the vishing scam, fraudsters call customers claiming fraud has occurred on their bank account or credit card.

“They then offer to block any fraudulent transactions by first requesting the customer to install protective software on their PC.”

The software allows the fraudster to gain control of a customer’s PC remotely.

The bank told users to not disclose sensitive information to anyone over the phone and to not install the software.

An example of a vishing phone call is below.

