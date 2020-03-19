Standard Bank online banking downtime

Standard Bank customers are experiencing issues using online and cellphone banking services.

The Standard Bank banking app is also affected by this service outage.

Downdetector showed a significant increase in reports from around 06:30 on Thursday morning.

Customers have reported being unable to log into their profiles through the banking app or online portal.

The bank acknowledged that it was aware of the issue in a tweet sent at 07:13.

“Some customers may be finding it difficult to log on to our banking app, online banking, and cellphone banking at the moment,” Standard Bank stated.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and will keep you updated,” the bank added.

No ETA for fix

Standard Bank said that its ATMs and branch services were not affected. The bank did not provide an ETA for the problem to be resolved.

The bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent by MyBroadband.

The image below shows the increase in reports on the Standard Bank Downdetector page on Thursday morning.

Update – Standard Bank response

Standard Bank responded to the request for comment and noted that it had experienced a “brief interruption to services” on its app and internet banking platforms.

It said that the issue has now been fixed.

“This problem was identified and resolved with all services now available to customers,” the bank said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused.”