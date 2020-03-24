Standard Bank downtime

Standard Bank customers are experiencing issues using online banking services.

The Standard Bank banking app is also affected by this service outage.

Downdetector showed a significant increase in reports from around 13:00 on Tuesday 24 March.

Customers have reported being unable to access their account information after logging in through the banking app or online portal.

Using the mobile banking app, some customers can log in to their dashboard, but they are simply presented with a message that states their accounts are unavailable.

Other users reported that their accounts appeared within the app but reflected a balance of R0.00.

Reports on Downdetector showed that users across the country were experiencing issues with both online and mobile banking.

Online banking is working normally, it must also be noted that Standard Bank has changed the user interface for its online banking platform.

This means that the downtime may be related to a banking portal upgrade problem.

The image below shows the increase in reports on the Standard Bank Downdetector page on Tuesday 24 March 2020.

Standard Bank statement

Standard Bank confirmed to MyBroadband that it was experiencing some problems and was working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

“We are experiencing some intermittent service issues” Standard Bank spokesperson Ross Linstrom said.

“We are aware of the problem and we are currently remedying it. We apologise for the inconvenience.”