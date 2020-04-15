Samsung Pay now supported on more Nedbank cards

Samsung South Africa has announced that more Nedbank cards are now supported on its Samsung Pay app.

Support for Nedbank Mastercard was added back in February, while Nedbank Visa and American Express cardholders are now also able to load their cards and transact via the contactless payment platform.

Director of Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa Justin Hume said the company was pleased to welcome Nedbank to Samsung Pay.

“This is a collaboration that will connect even more people to our innovative and secure technology. The momentum is now firmly in favour of the country’s most widely accepted contactless payment system,” Hume stated.

The company has partnered with several other major South African banks to add support for Samsung Pay, including Absa, Standrad Bank, FNB, RMB Private Bank, Discovery Bank, and Investec.

“Samsung Pay will support millions of South Africans’ needs for additional uses of digital systems and their mobile devices,” Hume added.

2 million transactions

In March, Samsung revealed that 2 million transactions had been made with the Samsung Pay app in South Africa.

This was after it had recorded 1 million transactions by August 2019, a year after its launch in the country.

Samsung Pay allows users to link their bank cards with a mobile app on a supported Samsung Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy wearable and use these devices for payment.

The system uses both NFC and MST technologies for secure payment at payment terminals.

Card information is encrypted in a separate and secure data vault at all times. Each transaction is performed with an encrypted digital token, which means customers’ actual card numbers are never used.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store.

