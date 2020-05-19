Nedbank launches new online shopping “super app”

Nedbank has launched a new “super app”, called Avo, which will give the bank’s customers to access online shopping, essential services and financial products on a single platform.

The group said the term “super app” refers to the fact that Avo is actually a multitude of apps aggregated into one.

Some of the key features of the app include:

Online groceries and food – Nedbank has partnered with OneCart to allow customers to buy groceries from leading retailers in one delivery or browse the Avo Shop for essential items at the best prices.

Essential professional home services – The app currently has 170 registered home repair and services merchants, with more being added

Digital home entertainment – Users can access a number of home entertainment options including Showmax, Tidal and Deezer

Airtime, data and electricity – Users can easily top-up and purchase airtime, data and electricity bundles

Avo points – The app has a built-in rewards system and users can earn 1% in Avo Points on every transaction made on the platform.

Business listing – Nedbank said it will allow businesses to list for free on the app. This will allow them to reach more potential customers, communicate easily, send quotations and receive payments in-app.

Because the app launched in the middle of the country’s coronavirus lockdown, Nedbank said the services available through the app are level-5 compliant.

It added that the beta version of Avo has already been delivering essential goods, providing home entertainment and connecting home service providers across provinces.

While the app was originally trialled by staff, Nedbank said it has now released a beta version to its Nedbank Money App users.

“This will see the phased release of Avo to Nedbank clients, to allow for further enhancements before full public launch.”

“The beta will allow Nedbank Money App users to use a two-click process to sign up seamlessly onto Avo.”

Avo screenshots