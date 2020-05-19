New features for Standard Bank mobile app

Standard Bank has made several improvements to its mobile banking app.

According to the bank, the updated version will allow customers to perform more banking functions online.

These improvements span both the personal and business banking products offered by Standard Bank and are available immediately.

New features

New features added to Standard Bank’s mobile app include:

Stop payments – Customers can load a stop payment instruction on a debit order which will allow you to stop a debit order for six months from the date on which the request is proposed. This will cost R30.

Customers can load a stop payment instruction on a debit order which will allow you to stop a debit order for six months from the date on which the request is proposed. This will cost R30. Home services tax certificates – Customers who have their home loan linked to their banking app can obtain five years’ worth of tax certificates.

Customers who have their home loan linked to their banking app can obtain five years’ worth of tax certificates. Card straight-through – Customers can now do an end-to-end application for a credit card on the app, and can also adjust their credit card limit, select insurance, select their preferred delivery method, set up a debit order account, and sign and accept the cost of credit.

Customers can now do an end-to-end application for a credit card on the app, and can also adjust their credit card limit, select insurance, select their preferred delivery method, set up a debit order account, and sign and accept the cost of credit. Unsecured business lending: overdraft – Business customers can apply for an overdraft and receive an immediate decision and an instant pay-out when the application is approved.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our customer experiences and in today’s world that means developing digital solutions which empower them to bank wherever and whenever they want, with their mobile devices,” said Standard Bank head of digital banking Andrew van der Hoven.

“Our latest upgrades seek to do this in a way that allows for seamless remote banking.”

Van der Hoven said that Standard Bank’s key objectives include the digitisation journey in which it seeks to cater to evolving consumer demands and industry trends.

“We continue to invest heavily in providing the real-time solutions that customers want, giving them the confidence to bank safely in the digital world,” said van der Hoven.