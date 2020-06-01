FNB adds Netflix and Spotify to eBucks rewards

FNB has announced its new monthly bank account pricing as well as new eBucks rewards which will take effect from 1 July 2020.

These price changes will see monthly account fees on individual accounts remain unchanged.

There will be no price increases on monthly account fees for Easy, Gold, Premier, Private Clients, Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank clients.

The Gold Fusion monthly account fee will be reduced from R109 to R89 and customers will get up to 30 days interest-free on credit card purchases.

Fusion Gold customers holding a personal loan and Fusion Premier customers holding a personal loan and a revolving facility can bank for free by maximising new rebates on offer, FNB said.

“We are cognizant that customers are facing financial pressure, therefore unchanged monthly account fees and several free transactions will provide relief to many,” said FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee.

“The financial impact of COVID-19 has also highlighted some gaps in the way some customers manage their money so we will be giving customers even more value to improve their banking behaviour.”

“The work we have done over the years allows us to extend the benefits of unchanged fees and enhance rewards to help customers make their money go even further in this uncertain time,” Makanjee said.

The bank said its eBucks programme has also been very successful, with customers earning in excess of R2.4 billion in eBucks over the past year.

56% of FNB customers are now spending 100% of their pharmacy spend at Clicks after the retailer became an eBucks partner in April 2020. Previously, this behaviour was prevalent among only 27% of customers.

eBucks Rewards changes

FNB said customers who use family and spousal accounts will now be able to earn up to 40% back in eBucks on their Netflix and Spotify subscriptions.

The list of eBucks earn rule changes for 2020 is below:

To help with maximising on rewards during this uncertain time, eBucks level 1 will start at zero points and customers will get new once-off booster points to help them move up reward levels quicker within a month.

Customers could earn up to 40% back in eBucks on Netflix and Spotify monthly subscriptions when they use family banking or qualifying spousal accounts.

Customers could earn additional eBucks through Smart Spend on their qualifying FNB and RMB Private Bank cards or when using FNB Pay.

Customers who hold FNB investment accounts could bank for free by earning up to 100% of their monthly Fusion or Cheque account fees back in eBucks, depending on their reward level and minimum balance.

Customers who take up an FNB Connect SIM after 1 July 2020 will get up to 1GB, 30 voice minutes and 30 SMSs for the first 3 months, thereafter, the free FNB Connect allocation will depend on their eBucks Reward level.

FNB customers can also earn points to move up a reward level when they use their cards on streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify.

“We pride ourselves on putting customers at the centre of our banking solutions and the changes we are implementing demonstrate our commitment to value-based banking, especially during these tough economic times,” Makanjee said.

“Our solutions also allow customers to get even more value from banking or managing their money as a family. Overall, the changes we’re making will go a long way to building main-bank relationships with our customers.”

FNB also announced that its cash-at-till withdrawals will be free for all individual customers effective from 1 July 2020.

“Private Clients, Private Wealth, and RMB Private Bank account holders, and Easy Smart customers will now also benefit from two free send money (eWallet) transactions per month via the FNB App and FNB.mobi,” FNB said.

“Airtime and data purchases via the FNB App, Online and FNB.mobi will be free for all individual customers.”

