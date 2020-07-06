Why FNB will no longer email your bank statement

FNB will stop sending banking statements via email to a large number of its customers, the bank confirmed to MyBroadband.

FNB credit card users received an email last week which stated that the bank would no longer be emailing their statements to them every month.

“At FNB, we are dedicated to offering you services that make the way you bank more convenient, saving you time and money,” the bank said in the email.

“For your convenience, you can access statements via the FNB App and online banking.”

“From 1 August 2020, your statements will no longer be sent via email,” the bank told customers.

The bank recommended that customers view their statement on the FNB or via online banking going forward, and provided guidance on how to access these platforms.

MyBroadband asked FNB about this change in statement distribution, and the bank said the change was made to improve efficiency and security.

Safety and security reasons

“FNB regularly reviews its processes to improve efficiency, customer experience and safety,” FNB iCustomer CEO Lynette Kloppers.

“As part of our ongoing measures, FNB will minimise the distribution of monthly statements via post and email.”

“However, customers can still download and email statements securely by logging into the FNB App and online banking,” Kloppers said.

FNB said that all cheque account holders were affected by the discontinuation of emailed bank statements.

Statements can also be accessed at ATMs, branches, or through the bank’s cellphone banking platform.

“We are now offering customers a wider choice of free, convenient and safer interfaces to access statements,” Kloppers said.

“Furthermore, customers can also view or download statements using FNB cash-accepting ATMs, cellphone banking or any FNB branch.”

“The safety and security of customer information are of utmost importance to us,” she added.

In its email announcing the change, FNB advised customers on the process for obtaining statements through the mobile app and online banking platform.

The steps to obtain your bank statement through these services are outlined below.

FNB Online Statements

Log onto your Online Banking Select the My bank accounts icon Select an account Select the Statements History subtab Select the Download button for the applicable month Choose to have a verified or unverified version of the statement downloaded

FNB App Statements

