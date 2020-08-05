What’s Next in Finance with Aki Anastasiou to launch soon

MyBroadband’s latest online talk show – What’s Next in Finance with Aki Anastasiou – will launch next week.

What’s Next in Finance is sponsored by Sage and will feature conversations with South Africa’s top finance, banking, and fintech leaders.

The show is hosted by radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, and is produced and edited by MyBroadband multimedia specialist Weich Malan.

The first episodes will feature Sage executive vice president Pieter Bensch, ABSA CEO Daniel Mminele, FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers, and Sage financial director Jordaan Burger.

What’s Next in Finance follows the successful first series of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, which premiered on Monday 29 June.

The What’s Next series can be viewed on a variety of platforms to suit user preferences.

Full interviews are available on the official What’s Next website, as well as YouTube and Facebook.

In the first month, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou notched up an impressive 160,000 views, which shows the popularity of the show and the online format.

The trailer for the new “What’s Next in Finance with Aki Anastasiou” series is embedded below.