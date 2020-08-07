Discovery Bank app launched on Huawei AppGallery

Huawei South Africa has announced that the Discovery Bank app is now available on its AppGallery platform.

“We are happy to welcome Discovery Bank to our Huawei AppGallery family of apps,” said Likun Zhao, Vice President at Huawei Consumer Business Group for Southern Africa.

“Huawei AppGallery has over 400 million active monthly users worldwide, and has secured its position as one of the Top 3 app marketplaces globally, even though we only launched it to a wider market in 2018,” Zhao said.

Head of Client Insights at Discovery Bank Akasha Dowra noted the migration of the app to the AppGallery was quick and efficient with a superb turnaround time.

“Direct support from Huawei SA and dealing directly with assigned technical staff was a real plus,” Dowra stated.

“Having an app in the Huawei AppGallery provides an opportunity for us to connect with our clients, build visibility and reach Huawei consumers in South Africa.”

More apps to be added

Huawei has partnered with several South African companies to create apps for its mobile ecosystem.

Discovery joins banking apps from Absa, Capitec, Nedbank, and Standard Bank on the AppGallery.

Huawei said it is continuously working on increasing the selection of top apps available, including both popular global applications and quality localised applications.

The AppGallery segments applications across 18 categories, including news, social media, entertainment, and more.

Huawei added that it boasts advanced security features to protect users’ data and privacy.

This includes a four-layer detection mechanism, as well as a post-release app inspection and a mechanism for user feedback.

“The four-layer detection includes security vulnerability scanning; privacy check; malicious behaviour detection; and a manual, real-name security check to ensure the apps users download from Huawei AppGallery are secure during the entire process,” the company explained.