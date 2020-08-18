Digital banks in South Africa – TymeBank vs Discovery Bank vs Bank Zero

South Africa has seen the launch of a number of digital banks in recent years as consumers move more to online and cashless platforms.

Aside from the traditional banks, each of which has an established customer base in South Africa, the country has three main players in the digital banking sector – Discovery Bank, TymeBank, and Bank Zero.

Discovery Bank, TymeBank, and Bank Zero were all officially launched in 2018, although it has taken each platform an extended period to roll out and grow their respective digital banking platforms.

Both Discovery Bank and TymeBank have launched products that are available to the general public, while Bank Zero’s digital banking platform is still in a beta stage.

It should be noted that Discovery previously offered a Discovery Card product, which it has now migrated to Discovery Bank – moving existing customers onto the newer platform.

Each of these banks offers different value propositions: Discovery Bank can be integrated with your medical aid and Vitality rewards, TymeBank is supported at physical stores across the country and is accessible without expensive fees, and Bank Zero offers unique security features and a completely digital banking experience.

We have outlined the basic offerings of each digital bank below, and compared the growth and rollout of the platforms in South Africa below.

Discovery Bank

Discovery Bank offers a range of accounts depending on the customer’s income level, each of which offers different fees and features.

Minimum annual income for each Discovery Bank account tier is as follows:

Gold – Less than R350,000 per year

– Less than R350,000 per year Platinum – From R350,000 to R850,000 per year

– From R350,000 to R850,000 per year Black – From R850,000 to R2.5 million per year

– From R850,000 to R2.5 million per year Purple – More than R2.5 million per year

For each of these tiers, customers can choose between a transaction or credit card account, or they can select a full banking suite which offers the functionality of both.

Discovery Bank also offers unlimited savings accounts and access to a number of value-added features and rewards programmes.

Two of the marquee features of a Discovery Bank account are its Vitality money and Discovery Miles offerings.

Vitality Money allows you to take advantage of dynamic interest rates, control your financial behaviours, and benefit from financial activity coaching through the Discovery app.

Each customer can opt-in to this feature to receive a Vitality Money Status – which provides an overview of their financial health and determines whether they are eligible for dynamic interest rates.

Discovery Bank customers can also earn Discovery Miles through spending at partnered stores and connecting their Vitality Active Rewards account with their bank account.

Discovery Miles can be redeemed for shopping vouchers, airtime, or electricity, and they can be exchanged for cash.

The fees and features of the Discovery Bank Gold, Platinum, and Black full banking suites as reflected on the company’s website are detailed below.

Discovery banking suite Black Platinum Gold Monthly fees Monthly account fee R325 R135 R90 Monthly Vitality Money premium R55 R45 R35 Monthly single credit facility fee R60 R60 R60 Total monthly account fee R440 R240 R185 Transaction fees Cash withdrawal at local ATM Unlimited 8 free 4 free Cash withdrawal at local point-of-sale2 Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Cash withdrawal at international ATM Unlimited R65 R65 Debit orders Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Payments Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Discovery Instant Pay (real-time payments) Unlimited R10 R10 Discovery Pay Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Prepaid airtime, data and SMS purchases Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Other fees Point-of-sale swipes: local and international Free Free Free Cash deposits at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores R19.95 per R5 000 R19.95 per R5 000 R19.95 per R5 000 Inter-account transfers Free Free Free Balance enquiry at ATM Free Free Free Payment notifications Free Free Free Own account notifications Free Free Free Returned debit order Free Free Free Declined transactions Free Free Free Secondary card (monthly) R30 R30 R30 Single credit facility initiation fee R165 R165 R165 Currency conversion fee 2.75% 2.75% 2.75% Card replacement fee (one free per year) R150 R150 R150 Health Banking (monthly) Free Free Free

TymeBank

TymeBank offers a single personal banking account – called its EveryDay Account – designed around accessibility and affordability.

The bank charges customers no monthly fees, account initiation fee, card issuing fees or card usage fees.

Cash withdrawals at Pick n Pay and Boxer till points are free, but it costs R8 to withdraw at any ATM and R2 at other major retailers. Cash deposits at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores are R4.

The EveryDay Account also includes a GoalSave saving tool which allows users to create up to 10 different savings account and earn up to 7% interest.

It also offers a SendMoney feature which lets users transfer funds to other via their South African cellphone number, as well as a TymeCoach App that gives users free access to their credit score and tops to help customers make better financial decisions.

The fees charged by TymeBank’s EveryDay Account are detailed below.

Action Fees Cash Withdrawals Debit card till point @ other retailers R2 Payments Payment to other bank accounts R2 Debit order (internal)

Debit order (external – where your account is debited to pay a 3rd party) Free

R2 Cash Deposits Tymecode till point @ PnP & Boxer (R4 per R1000 or part thereof) R4 Debit card till point @ PnP & Boxer (R4 per R1000 or part thereof) R4 Payments Send money (account to Tymecode) R4 Balance enquiries Debit card other bank ATM R2 Cash Withdrawals Debit card other bank ATM (R8 per R1000) or part thereof R8 Declines, disputes, and reversal fees Debit order dispute: within 40 days Free Decline fee (due to insufficient funds or incorrect PIN) R2 Late payment reversal to TymeBank R8 Debit order dispute: Older than 40 days R40 Late payment reversal to other banks R40 Unsuccessful debit card dispute R40 Debit Card Debit card replacement fee R40

Bank Zero

Bank Zero was first launched in January 2018 by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan and Yatin Narsai, aiming to offer a mobile app-driven bank that offers customers control and transparency.

The bank has yet to launch a product to the public, with the company planning to launch a controlled public beta early in the second half of 2020.

Michael Jordaan previously told MyBroadband those who join this public beta will be selected from interested parties who supplied their details on the Bank Zero website.

He said that Bank Zero is in the process of putting the finishing touches on its platform’s functionality, and is conducting end-to-end testing.

“The mobile-only thinking behind Bank Zero would, of course, be ideal in the current lockdown state, so the team is working very hard on their development sprints so that we can start the controlled public beta,” said Jordaan.

The bank has already gone live with its patented debit card, which will offer added security and convenience features.

These include support for multiple card numbers which include a standard card number printed on the card’s surface which can be used for online payments, as well as a separate card number stored in the magnetic stripe for physical purchases.

Growth and plans

Bank Zero has not yet launched to the public, and subsequently has not accrued any subscribers which can be compared with its competitors.

The latest information available regarding the number of Discovery Bank users is from its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2019.

This reflects that as of 18 February 2020, Discovery Bank had 78,000 clients with a total 180,000 accounts.

When the bank launched, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore expected to bring on 1,000 clients a day at an expected level of one account per client.

It has grown slower than this, but the bank has also seen growth in the number of accounts per client.

TymeBank said at the end of July 2020 that it had reached over 2 million customers – 60% of which are active clients.

This shows that Discovery has been adding an average of 10,263 clients per month.

TymeBank, on the other hand, has been adding an average of 117,647 customers per month, of which 70,588 have become active customers.

The monthly growth in active users across both banks is summarised below:

Discovery Bank – 10,263 clients per month

– 10,263 clients per month TymeBank – 70,588 active customers per month

Users can sign up for Discovery or TymeBank accounts from the banks’ official websites, or by downloading their official mobile apps.

