What’s Next in Finance – In conversation with Pieter Bensch

Sage’s Executive Vice President in Africa and Middle East, Pieter Bensch is one of South Africa’s leading finance and technology executives.

Bensch has 26 years of industry experience and has held leadership roles in complex technology businesses across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

He joined Sage in 2017 from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he was the Managing Director for South Africa.

Prior to joining HPE, Bensch held a range of senior positions: including Vice President of Oracle EMEA, and Vice President and Managing Director of Oracle SA.

As Executive Vice President for Sage in Africa and Middle East, he is responsible for growing Sage’s business across the region.

He is also executing Sage’s vision of disrupting and leading the market for cloud-based payroll and accounting solutions.

What’s Next in Finance

In his What’s Next in Finance interview, Bensch discusses the impact of the lockdown on running a business and how Sage was well prepared for remote working.

He speaks about the acceleration of cloud adoption over the last few months and how companies are now embracing digital transformation.

Bensch also sheds light on how artificial intelligence (AI) is used in the financial sector and the value it brings.

The interview ends with him sharing his “Aha-moment” with host Aki Anastasiou.

The full interview with Pieter Bensch is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next in Finance interviews here.