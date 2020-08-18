What’s Next in Finance – In conversation with Jacques Celliers

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers is one of South Africa’s most respected business leaders who has been at the helm of the bank since 2013.

Celliers joined FNB in 2000 in an ecommerce development role supporting the launch of eBucks.com.

He then moved to an innovation role where he focussed on new entry strategies in new markets FNB had identified for expansion and joint ventures.

Before heading up FNB, he helped manage credit card, retail, forex, and vehicle finance for personal banking and served as the CEO of business banking.

Before joining FNB, Celliers was involved in real estate and mining projects for his family business.

What’s Next in Finance

In his What’s Next in Finance interview, Celliers discusses the impact of the lockdown on running a large bank.

He sheds light on how the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the banking industry and how people do business.

The discussion then moves to the future of banking and finance and what people can expect in the next few years.

The interview ends with Celliers sharing what he misses the most about not being in the office.

The full interview with Jacques Celliers is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next in Finance interviews here.