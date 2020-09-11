Capitec clients hit by glitch that deducted card transactions twice

Several Capitec clients awoke on Friday to find that money had been deducted from their accounts in the early hours of the morning.

On social media, clients posted that they received SMS notifications for purchases and cash withdrawals at Shoprite stores.

“#Capitec bathong my last money,” one person posted, along with a screenshot showing a deduction of R438.63 for purchases at a Shoprite in Krugersdorp and an available balance of zero.

Other Capitec clients on Twitter also posted screenshots showing a similar issue with cash withdrawals being made at Shoprite stores.

Capitec told EWN that the retailer uses a different bank for its card machines.

“We are aware of a technical issue between us and another bank that has caused Capitec clients who transacted on this bank’s card machines to be double deducted,” Capitec said in a post on Twitter and in an SMS to clients.

“Our IT team is working to rectify the issue. The transactions will be reversed within the next 24 hours.”

Capitec did not name the other bank or the retailer. The information that the issue stems from Shoprite comes from people’s reports on social media.

CAPITEC BANK USERS PLEASE GO TO YOUR APP AND DECREASE YOUR LIMIT TO R 0 THERE ARE PEOPLE WIDRAWING YOUR MONIES USING SHOPRITE 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔#Capitecbank @CapitecBankSA — madibunu. 💀♥️ (@A_WholeBrownie) September 11, 2020