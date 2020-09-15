What’s Next in Finance – In conversation with Susan Page

Susan Page is a seasoned sales executive, currently serving as the financial services industry lead at OpenText Africa.

With over 21 years’ experience in the financial service industry, Page has helped numerous financial services companies to run simpler so they can become more profitable and sustainable.

Page started her career as a senior FSI account manager at Sybase South Africa.

Prior to joining OpenText, Page worked at SAP South Africa as an FSI account executive and later headed up the FSI team, gaining valuable experience in the financial industry.

Page has worked with all the large financial institutions during her tenure in South and Southern Africa and has assisted in crafting technology innovations and business process automations to assist banks to run simpler.

What’s Next in Finance

In this interview, Page shares her knowledge about the potential for modern technologies to enhance all components of banking.

Page also touches on some interesting points from “The Future of Work in Banking” whitepaper by Jim Marous, one of the most influential and respected figures in banking globally.

Page discusses how banks should enable humans with the power of technology to provide better customer experiences and what they need to do to “get it right”.

“The Future of Work in Banking” whitepaper by Jim Marous can be downloaded here.

The full interview with Susan is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next in Finance, in partnership with Sage, interviews here.