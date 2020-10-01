FNB now supports QR payments on all its payment terminals

FNB has announced that all of its standalone point of sale terminals (Speedpoint devices) will now be able to process QR code payments.

The bank said this forms part of the ongoing expansion of its payments ecosystem and integrated app-based QR code, aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital payment solutions in the country.

“QR Code acceptance forms part of our overall contactless payment solutions providing customers with convenient and choice when making payment via FNB Speedpoint devices at merchants throughout South Africa,” FNB said.

“Any compatible QR Code payments app can be used to Scan to Pay, a convenient and safe alternative to a bank card,” the bank added.

FNB Merchant Services CEO Thokozani Dlamini said it was essential that the rollout of QR code payments be fast-tracked for enhanced convenience and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Added to the cost-effective, convenient, and efficient payment process of contactless payments, both consumers and merchants will have peace of mind from a safety perspective, as physical contact will be limited,” Dlamini said.

“Moreover, this solution will help us in driving wider financial inclusion and acceptance – helping consumers move away from cash,” added Dlamini.

Increased adoption

FNB said it has seen significant growth in consumers adopting Scan to Pay on the FNB App due to its compatibility with almost every payment QR Code provider in South Africa.

“Scan to Pay is powered by Masterpass, Mastercard’s digital payment service, which is interoperable with almost every major domestic QR Code payment service,” it explained.

“Therefore, consumers will be able to use any compatible mobile QR Code scanning App on FNB Speedpoint devices including FNB Scan to Pay, Snapscan, Zapper, and more.”

Additionally, FNB has observed its customers are enjoying a wide range of other digital payment alternatives – including FNB Pay on the FNB App, Samsung Pay, FitBit Pay, and Garmin Pay – all of which can be used at any contactless-enabled POS device.

Now read: Bank Zero is now live