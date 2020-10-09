All the bank branches where you can sign up for your Smart ID

Signing up for a Smart ID card in South Africa has been made even easier thanks to banks supporting the E-Home Affairs system.

This system allows supported bank branches to accept Smart ID card applications and distribute these documents without the customer ever needing to visit Home Affairs.

Choosing this process over visiting a standard Home Affairs branch is far easier and less time-consuming, with much of the application work being completed online beforehand.

The list of supported bank branches has been expanded greatly since the launch of the E-Home Affairs service four years ago, and 19 new locations were set to be added this year.

It is, however, unclear how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected this planned rollout, or how many of the branches scheduled to go live with the E-Home Affairs system this year have done so.

The list of supported bank branches provided on the Department of Home Affairs website is considerably smaller than the combined lists of active and upcoming branches provided to us by the banks earlier this year.

Therefore, we contacted the banks and asked them to provide their full list of bank branches that support E-Home Affairs functionality.

Where banks did not respond, we included their previously planned branches with a note that these are unconfirmed.

List of E-Home Affairs bank branches

Below are the bank branches where you can apply for your smart ID or passport, including those based on previous feedback.

Branch City Address Absa Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centurion Centurion Lifestyle Centre, c/o Old Johannesburg Road & Lenchen Ave Absa Sandton City Johannesburg Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton Absa Towers Johannesburg 160 Main Street, Johannesburg Absa Greenacres Port Elizabeth Greenacres Shopping Centre, 1 Ring Rd Absa Key West Krugersdorp Shop 80, Key West Shopping Centre, c/o Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Absa Claremont* Cape Town Absa on Grove, 11 Grove Ave Absa Fourways* Johannesburg Fourways View, c/o Witkoppen and Cedar Roads Absa Menlyn Maine* Pretoria 181 Bancor Avenue Absa Pinetown* Durban 1 Church Ln, New Germany, Pinetown Absa Randburg* Johannesburg Shop L65, Ferndale on Republic, Republic Road Absa Rosebank* Johannesburg 21 Cradock Ave Absa Stellenbosch* Stellenbosch Oude Bloemhof Building, c/o Plein and Ryneveld Streets Absa Waterfall Mall* Rustenburg 1 Augrabies Ave, Cashan Absa Woodlands* Pretoria Shop 6 Woodlands Boulevard, c/o Garsfontein Road and De Villebois Drive Nedbank Nedbank Arcadia Pretoria C/o Steve Biko and Madiba Street Nedbank Rivonia Johannesburg 135 Rivonia Road Nedbank Constantia Kloof Johannesburg 18 Constantia Boulevard Nedbank St. George’s Mall Cape Town C/o Waterkant Road and St. George’s Mall Nedbank The Crossing Nelspruit Cnr, Madiba Drive, Samora Machel Dr, Nelspruit, 1200 Standard Bank Standard Bank Centurion Centurion C/o Hendrick Vervoerd and South Street Standard Bank Killarney, Rosebank Johannesburg Killarney Mall, 60 Riviera Road Standard Bank Simmonds Johannesburg 5 Simmonds Street Standard Bank Canal Walk Cape Town Shop 599LL, Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Century City Dr Standard Bank Jubilee Mall Hammanskraal C/o Jubilee Road D154 and Harry Gwala Road D2757 Standard Bank Kathu Kathu Hendrik Van Eck Street, Shop 62, Village Walk Shopping Centre Standard Bank Kingsmead (Closed for renovation) Durban 1 Standard Bank Centre, Kingsmead Way, Stamford Hill Standard Bank Port Elizabeth Port Elizabeth 1 Pickering Street, Newton Park Standard Bank Promenade Mall Cape Town C/o AZ Berman Road And Morgenster Road, Shop 73-75 Liberty Promenade FNB FNB Towers Johannesburg 27 Diagonal St, Newtown FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centurion Centurion Lifestyle Centre, c/o Old Johannesburg Road & Lenchen Ave FNB Menlyn – Pretoria Pretoria Shop 4, upper level, Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Road, Equestria FNB Merchant Place Johannesburg 4 Merchant Place, Cnr Rivonia Road and Fredman Drive FNB Portside Cape Town Portside, 5 Buitengracht St FNB Burgersfort Burgersfort Dirk Winterbach Street, Burgersfort, Limpopo * Scheduled for 2020 – Unconfirmed

Smart ID card features

Following its launch, South Africa’s smart ID card was lauded as one of the most advanced IDs in the world.

LAWtrust solutions director Maeson Maherry said that among the benefits of these cards is that identity checks can be automated so that fewer things can go wrong.

“Many people don’t think Home Affairs [implemented a Smart ID card] because you can’t see the chip, but it’s actually a contactless chip,” said Maherry.

As the card doesn’t have to be inserted and removed from readers to be used, this is great for its durability.

South Africa’s new Smart ID card also has a number of advanced security features.

These include the public key infrastructure (PKI) which the card is built on, as well as the on-chip storage of biometric data, which means your fingerprints can be matched to the card offline.

This can be used to unlock a digital certificate – also secured on the card – which may be used to digitally sign transactions.