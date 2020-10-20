eBucks will no longer work at Makro

FNB customers will no longer be able to spend or earn eBucks at Makro, according to a notification on the company’s eBucks Rewards portal.

When customers visit the eBucks Rewards page, they are presented with a pop-up notification informing them of the change to the system.

“eBucks Rewards and Makro have taken a mutual decision to end their partnership as of 31st October 2020,” the notification said.

“From the 1st November 2020, you will not be able to earn or spend eBucks at Makro.”

Previously, qualifying FNB customers were able to earn and spend eBucks at Makro stores around the country, providing them with rewards points which they could use to set against purchases or buy entire products outright.

FNB customers could earn 0.75% back on each purchase at Makro, and make purchases using eBucks either in-store or online.

eBucks changes

Earlier this year, FNB announced a number of changes to its eBucks Rewards programme, which include the ability for customers to earn points from their Netflix and Spotify accounts.

FNB customers can also earn points to move up a reward level when they use their cards on streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify.

Other eBucks rule changes were as follows:

To help with maximising on rewards during this uncertain time, eBucks level 1 will start at zero points and customers will get new once-off booster points to help them move up reward levels quicker within a month.

Customers could earn up to 40% back in eBucks on Netflix and Spotify monthly subscriptions when they use family banking or qualifying spousal accounts.

Customers could earn additional eBucks through Smart Spend on their qualifying FNB and RMB Private Bank cards or when using FNB Pay.

Customers who hold FNB investment accounts could bank for free by earning up to 100% of their monthly Fusion or Cheque account fees back in eBucks, depending on their reward level and minimum balance.

Customers who take up an FNB Connect SIM after 1 July 2020 will get up to 1GB, 30 voice minutes and 30 SMSs for the first 3 months, thereafter, the free FNB Connect allocation will depend on their eBucks Reward level.

The bank said at the time that its eBucks programme had been very successful, with customers earning in excess of R2.4 billion in eBucks over the past year.

