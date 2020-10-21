Why you can no longer spend eBucks at Makro

FNB customers will no longer be able to spend eBucks at Makro from 1 November 2020.

In response to questions from MyBroadband, the bank explained that it discontinued the partnership with Makro as a result of a mutual agreement.

“eBucks Rewards and Makro have taken a mutual decision to end their partnership as of 31st October 2020,” FNB said.

“From the 1st November 2020, you will not be able to earn or spend eBucks at Makro.”

eBucks CEO Johan Moolman added that if clients buy items from Makro in October, they will still be able to earn eBucks.

“Yes, if you use your qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank cheque or credit card, and swipe your eBucks card, qualifying purchases made at Makro, in-store and online until 23:59 on 31 October 2020, will still qualify for 0.75% back in eBucks,” Moolman said.

“eBucks that have been earned will be allocated within the first two weeks of November 2020 for purchases made in October 2020.”

He added that members can still spend their eBucks at Makro in-store and online until 23:59 on 31 October 2020.

After this, however, the eBucks system will no longer be compatible with Makro stores.

Unable to agree on a way forward

Massmart senior vice president for group corporate affairs Brian Leroni providing additional information on why the partnership was halted .

“The eBucks partnership was discontinued because we were unable to agree on a way forward,” Leroni said.

He noted, however, that Makro has concluded a new rewards programme partnership and expanding its existing ones.

“Makro has however successfully concluded an incredibly exciting new partnership with an additional rewards programme that our research indicates will resonate highly with our customers,” Leroni said.

“We have, based on the same research, also deepened our existing partnerships with Standard Bank UCount and Momentum Multiply.”

