FNB launches new banking app features

FNB has added new features to its range of Nav smart tools on its mobile app, the bank announced in a digital presentation today.

The biggest new features include money management tracking updates and alerts, but the bank also mentioned improvements to various existing features.

Nav tools range across home, car, money management, and wellness, and are digital solutions designed to improve their customers’ lives.

“As we navigate these challenging times, we continue to re-imagine what is possible by leveraging the scale of our platform to help both individual and business customers,” said FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

“The launch of our latest smart tools, which are deeply embedded in our understanding of customer challenges, is testament to this.”

“More importantly, small businesses which are the backbone of our economy have also taken a lot of strain this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we believe the digitised marketplace solution will help them boost their income over time and become a key revenue line in their day to day business.”

The following tools are available or rolling out to the Nav solutions on the FNB App:

Smart Budget

Smart Budget is a new feature that automatically sorts the types of payments you have made in order to simplify your money management tracking processes.

The tool separates your spending into groups such as groceries, fuel, entertainment, and data, making it easy to track where you are spending your money.

Users can manually separate certain payments into different categories – such as if you shop at a single store, but buy clothing and groceries at the same time.

FNB will also be allowing users to set alerts for when you reach certain spending landmarks such as how much of your monthly spending allowance you have spent.

Wellness

FNB noted that over 100,000 customers have used this solution to date, and FNB continues to help these users with their personal health and wellness.

Customers now have access to an exclusive offer with NetcarePlus, which offers discounted GP vouchers for a virtual consultation at R290, face to face consultation at R350, and GP consultation including acute medication at R430.

Customers will also be able to purchase vouchers for their family, helpers, or employees.

Car

FNB will be allowing users to access a list of unique offers, brands, and vehicles directly through the FNB App.

Users are also able to access streamlined, pre-approved finance from WesBank directly through the Nav section of the FNB App.

Home

FNB customers are able to list their properties directly through the FNB App in minutes. This can be done through an FNB Business Banked Real Estate Agent, or privately.

This will then give the seller access to thousands of FNB re-approved buyers, and FNB customers will also get access to special deals on new property developments.

FNB App users also have access to FNB banked five-star service providers such as plumbers, electricians, security, and home catering providers.

Payment for these services can also be done through the FNB App.

FNB noted that there are 3 million FNB App users, meaning that FNB banked service providers are getting access to a large number of new customers.

