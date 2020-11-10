Bidvest Bank “data breach” notification

Bidvest Bank has informed Currencies Direct of a “recent data breach” which involved some of their customers’ account information.

This is feedback from Currencies Direct’s South African director, Graham Barratt, who was responding to questions from MyBroadband.

Last week, Bidvest Bank said an “isolated incident” linked to its online banking platform exposed sensitive information of its clients, including names, account numbers, and bank balances.

It is understood that Bidvest Bank became aware of the problem in early September and fixed it a few days later.

A Bidvest Bank spokesperson told MyBroadband they investigated the issue and their evidence shows that the incident was neither a security breach nor a technical security flaw.

“This was an isolated incident in which one person seems to have had access to data due to a manual processing error,” the Bidvest Bank spokesperson said.

“This has since been corrected and the necessary internal measures have been taken.”

After this report by MyBroadband, we received information that Currencies Direct clients received a notification of a “data breach” at Bidvest Bank.

Barratt told MyBroadband they were informed of the data breach by Bidvest Bank on Friday 9 November – around two months after it occurred.

“No Currencies Direct system has been breached and we are currently working with Bidvest Bank to fully understand and rectify the impact of this incident,” said Barratt.

Bidvest Bank alerts customers

Bidvest Bank alerted its customers of the security issue it experienced in the following notification today.

Dear customer, Bidvest Bank is aware of an incident wherein one individual customer may have had authorised viewing rights to information of a limited number of customer profiles, due to a manual profile processing error. Bidvest Bank notes that this was an isolated incident. The Bank has taken the necessary internal measures and the access of the individual has since been revoked. Bidvest Bank is committed to ensuring the safety of your personal information. Safety and security remain our top priority, therefore, we would like to reassure you that we will continue to apply enhanced security measures and fraud prevention and detection strategies to protect our customers. Should you suspect irregular activity on your Bidvest Bank account, please contact our Fraud team immediately on [email protected] or call our Service Centre on 0860 11 11 77. Regards,

Bidvest Bank

MyBroadband asked Bidvest Bank what data has been breached, but it did not answer this question.

It would also not comment on whether it followed the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) after it was alerted of this data breach.

Instead, Bidvest Bank told MyBroadband it “has nothing further to add at this point”.