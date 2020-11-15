FNB blocks customer credit cards without warning

Numerous FNB customers are complaining that their credit cards have been blocked on Sunday without prior warning.

Reports of the issue were widespread on Twitter and FNB’s Downdetector page, which saw a big spike in complaints from around 13:00.

Customers reported that attempting to transact with their credit card would result in the payment being declined and the following text message being sent to them:

Outstanding documents are required to comply with FICA. Please call the number on the back of your card.

Multiple Twitter users claimed this notification appeared to be coming out of the blue, as they had not been asked to provide FICA documents before Sunday.

“Went shopping only to find out my CC [credit card] transactions are being declined pending FICA documents! What FICA documents? I was never asked for FICA documents! Absolutely ridiculous,” one Twitter user said.

“Credit card transactions declined. The card was working fine yesterday,” another customer stated.

“Both myself and my wife’s cards declining apparently due to outstanding FICA documents. No communication from FNB. We have no access to our money. Can’t pay for fuel or food,” a third user stated.

The problem appeared to be impacting both in-person and online transactions.

One MyBroadband reader was also experiencing the issue, with his credit card account showing R0 available despite not having reached its limit.

According to Downdetector’s outage map, the majority of reports were coming from Gauteng, Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth.

FNB working on a fix

CEO of FNB Card Chris Labuschagne told MyBroadband the bank was aware of an issue that is impacting some of its customers when processing credit card transactions.

“Our technical teams are working hard to urgently resolve the issue,” Labuschagne stated.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused,” he added.

Below are Downdetector’s graph and a map showing the increase in reports of issues with FNB banking on Sunday afternoon.

