Huawei Pay to launch in South Africa this week

Huawei has announced that it will launch its mobile payment service, Huawei Pay, in South Africa on 3 December.

The mobile payment service will be integrated with Zapper locally and supports debit and credit cards across all of South Africa’s top banks.

Huawei device owners can download the Huawei Wallet app through the Huawei AppGallery, and can then use the Huawei Pay service to buy a variety of products across an extensive range of leading South African retailers.

“We are proud to launch Huawei Pay in South Africa in partnership with Zapper,” said Huawei Consumer Business Group VP for Southern Africa Likun Zhao.

“With Huawei Pay, you add your bank cards to the app and then pay in stores simply by scanning the Zapper QR Payment Code on the bill when you check out.”

“It’s a simple and convenient payment solution that we know will make the lives of South African consumers easier.”

Huawei Pay does not use your bank card number to handle your payments, nor is this information stored on your device or on Huawei Pay’s servers, or shared with merchants.

Huawei said it also does not store any of your transaction details.

Zapper CEO Brett White said the partnership will be beneficial to the South African mobile payments market.

“Huawei is a favourite among a large portion of smartphone owners in South Africa and equipping them with access to Zapper’s scan-to-pay platform will empower them to make fast, safe payments across the country,” said White.

“We are in the business of facilitating transactions and by putting the Zapper solution in the hands of millions of South African consumers, many more merchants can now also confidently offer cashless transactions.”

“It is clear this partnership is a win for the local mobile payments market and we look forward to continued innovation together.”