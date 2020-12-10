FNB Easy customers can now replace lost or stolen cards at Clicks

FNB has announced that select customers will now be able to replace their lost or stolen bank cards at Click stores.

As part of its partnership with Click, FNB Easy Pay As You Use and FNB Easy Smart Option account holders can buy their new cards from more than 400 Clicks stores across the country.

This is in addition to having their cards replaced at FNB branches.

“The initiative expands FNB and Clicks’ strategic partnership which initially began via the eBucks Rewards, the best loyalty programme for in Financial Services for the second year in a row,” FNB stated.

FNB and RMB customers have been able to earn up to 15% back in eBucks on Clicks purchases since April this year.

FNB Easy CEO Philani Potwana explained that the partnership is aimed at offering the bank’s customers simple, real, and affordable help.

“The combination of our nationwide branch network and Clicks’ extensive retail footprint allows us to help customers with ease and convenience to replace their lost or stolen FNB cards while shopping at their nearest Clicks,” Potwana said.

How the replacement works

Qualifying customers will be able to purchase their FNB Easy replacement bank card at a Clicks store, and link and activate it using cellphone banking.

“To activate the card via cellphone banking, the customer can use any mobile device to dial *120*321#; enter in their secure PIN to follow the easy steps,” the bank stated.

Potwana added that although this option is currently limited to FNB Easy Pay As You Use and FNB Easy Smart Option account holders, the bank is “always looking at ways” to extend the benefit to all FNB customers.

