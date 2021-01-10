Why South African banks limit your transaction history

Viewing historical transactions should be straightforward, although this is often not the case.

For older transactions, it is particularly difficult to find records through online and app-based banking platforms.

Transactions older than certain cut-off dates may even require the customer to visit the branch to inspect them.

Banking apps and online banking do offer an easier way to view transactions than email communication, ATMs, or visiting a branch, however, and they are great tools for personal banking.

Different banks implement different restrictions on how far back you can check your transaction history through these platforms, and we spoke to major South African banks about their transaction history systems.

Standard Bank

Standard Bank said customers can access their account statements via its Internet Banking and mobile app platforms for up to a period of two years.

“The customer has the option to either download the statement or email the statements to an email address of their choice,” the bank said.

It said the statement is available for the following products:

Transactional account

Savings

Credit Card

Personal unsecured lending

Home Loans

“All statements offered for the period can be accessed by the customer for free for that period,” Standard Bank said.

“The customer is also not limited regarding the number they can access their statement or email it.”

Nedbank

Nedbank customers are able to view their historical transactions up to 90 days from the Account Overview section of their specific transactional accounts on the Nedbank Money App and Online Banking.

In addition, customers can download their historical transactions in PDF, CSV, OFC, OFX, QIF and Excel format up to the last five years off the Statements and Documents section of their transactional accounts on Online Banking.

“On the Nedbank Money App, customers are able to download their historical transactions in CSV, OFC, OFX and Excel format up to the last five years off the Statements and Documents section of their transactional accounts on the app,” the bank said.

“In addition to this capability, customers can view their historical recipient/beneficiary payments and transactions up to 12 months from the Recipients section on the Nedbank Money App and Online Banking.”

Nedbank said the ability to view transactions going back 5 years for transactional accounts meets the needs of the majority of customers.

“Customers needing transactions older than five years are able to get assistance from their branch or banker,” the bank said.

Absa

Absa told MyBroadband that its customers can view historic bank statements in PDF format for up to 2 years on their app and online banking portal.

“Statements older than two years are available on request. Furthermore, customers can also view their transaction record (a real-time update) up to six months prior (depending on transaction volumes),” Absa said.

“Our decisions are based on the latest consumer feedback, insights and trends,” the bank said.

“Generally speaking, we have found that customer appetite for statements or transactional history beyond two years is quite low.”

“However, customers can still request statements older than two years,” Absa said.

FNB

FNB said its customers are able to view 60 days transaction history or up to 150 entries on the FNB Banking App and Online Banking.

The bank added that it also offers up to 12 months free statements on certain accounts with older statements also available on both online and app-based banking.

“If customers require additional assistance they can always contact the bank via Secure Chat on the FNB Banking App,” FNB told MyBroadband.

