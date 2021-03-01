Absa uses nanotechnology to disinfect ATMs

Absa has announced that it has intensified efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus at its ATMs by applying a “nanotechnology solution” to its machines.

“Many South Africans depend on access to cash daily and accessing it in a safe and hygienic manner through Absa ATMs nationwide is now a reality,” said Absa RBB Managing Executive for Physical Channels Tshiwela Mhlantla.

“We have commenced the application of the photocatalytic nanotechnology solution to Absa ATMs, ensuring that the hygiene of our ATMs is improved perpetually – a first for South Africa.”

Absa said this nanotechnology solution delivers world-class levels of cleanliness and hygiene at its ATMs.

The solution is a water-based photocatalyst, which means it is activated by a light source and does not require constant reapplication.

Once applied, it is long-lasting and eliminates the need for constant cleaning of the ATMs with harsh chemical materials, the bank said.

“It is discreet and will not impede ATM usage,” Mhlantla said.

“It is entirely safe and has been deployed as a solution globally in industries, including the food industry and hospitals where human interaction is high.” .

ATM safety during COVID-19

Absa noted that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it committed to prioritising the health and safety of its customers and colleagues at its branches and facilities.

It also rolled out social distancing posters at all ATM sites and floor markers where this was feasible.

“We have continued to advocate transacting through our fully digital self-service channels for additional safer and convenient banking options,” Mhlantla said.

“We encourage our customers to join us in prioritising the nation’s health by washing hands with soap and water, using hand sanitisers, wearing protective face masks and observing social distance protocols.”

