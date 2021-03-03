South Africans can now deposit cash at Checkers

The Shoprite Group has expanded its partnership with South African banks, allowing users to deposit cash into their bank accounts at Checkers and Shoprite stores.

Customers can now deposit up to R3,000 into their bank accounts at till points in these stores for a flat fee of R19.95.

This functionality is supported at 1,700 Shoprite and Checkers stores across South Africa.

The following banks are supported:

Nedbank

FNB

Investec

Standard Bank

African Bank

TymeBank

Discovery Bank

Bidvest Bank

Sasfin

Grobank

“Each of the almost 1,700 Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets located throughout South Africa will be able to process these transactions during their normal operating hours,” the company said.

“As these stores are typically open outside of normal banking hours – and over weekends – they are significantly more convenient than traditional banking outlets.”

Customers simply have to present their Visa or MasterCard card at any till point, along with the cash they want to deposit, enter their PIN, and the cashier will handle the rest.

“Cash deposits at till point offer a new level of convenience and safety for our customers, many of whom earn their wages in cash, and live in rural or remote areas without easy access to ATMs,” said Shoprite Group general manager for financial services Jean Olivier.

“Together with a range of in-store Money Market services, this new functionality means we’re now able to process an even greater number of financial transactions, making our supermarkets a real one-stop-shop.”

