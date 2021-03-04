Standard Bank customers hit by double transactions

Numerous Standard Bank customers have complained about duplicate transactions going off on their bank accounts in recent days.

Customers reported the issues on social media and Standard Bank’s Downdetector page, with payments from as far back as the past weekend appearing to have been affected.

Downdetector showed an increase in reports at around 10:00 PM on Wednesday evening, before dropping down for the night and increasing sharply at around 7:00 AM on Thursday.

“Double payments went off on my account. Now stating I owe money on my account,” one user said.

“These double payments just got me all messed up. Honestly, I avoid being in the negatives and this is really not cool,” another stated.

“Same with me, my account shows I owe R75,000. What is going on Standard Bank?” a third customer replied.

Multiple reports could also be seen on Twitter, with one user asking what would happen to the dishonour fees she was being charged for rejected transactions due to insufficient funds.

Several customers complained that they did not have enough money left in their accounts to make payments.

“Imagine declining at the fuel station, I kept telling the guy to try again only to find I have no money in my account,” one said.

“Now my account is on negative and I can even buy food for my family,” another stated.

Standard Bank aware of the problem

Standard Bank confirmed it was aware of the issue in a statement on its social media accounts and a pop-up notification on its mobile app.

“We are aware that recent credit and debit card transactions have been deducted more than once,” the bank said.

“We are addressing urgently and all affected transactions will be reversed as soon as possible,” it added.

Below are the app pop-up and tweet from Standard Bank.

We are aware that recent credit and debit card transactions have been deducted more than once. We are addressing urgently and all affected transactions will be reversed as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience. — StandardBankZA (@StandardBankZA) March 4, 2021

Phone lines struggling

A number of other customers also said they were unable to reach the bank via its call centre.

One user complained about Standard Bank initially only sending out a notice on social media regarding the issue.

“Please send out SMS/Emails to your customers as well to notify them. Not everyone is on social media. Your phone lines are jammed and holding for 20 minutes to eventually just hang-up costs money,” she tweeted.

MyBroadband asked Standard Bank for more information regarding the reports.

The bank this time said that only certain transactions on cheque card purchases had been deducted more than once.

“We are aware of the issue and are working tirelessly to rectify the matter,” the bank said.

It added that impacted transactions and any associated fees would be reversed “as soon as possible”.

The image below shows the increase in reports on Downdetector on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Update – Thursday 13:00

Standard Bank has told MyBroadband it has reversed the transactions that were debited more than once and is in the process of reversing any associated fees.

“A small percentage of cheque card Point of Sale and e-commerce transactions were impacted,” Standard Bank said.

“For the frustration caused, we sincerely apologise,” the bank added.