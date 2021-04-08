Digital payment wallets in South Africa – how they work and which banks support them

With the local launch of Apple Pay at the end of March 2021, South African banking customers now have wide selection of digital payment wallets to choose from.

The service is the fourth device-based payment app to go live in the country, following Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Garmin Pay.

These wallets allow users to load their bank or loyalty cards to an app on a smart device – such as a smartphone, tablet, or smart watch – which they can then use to make contactless payments.

It uses the NFC technology of a device to support tap and go at payment terminals – similar to how contactless bank cards can process payments.

Given that South African banks recently reported that the majority of their payment terminals now offer NFC, the functionality will likely work at most retailers.

These payments wallets can therefore provide great convenience by allowing bank customers to leave their wallets at home when they go the shops or have to pay for transport on services like the Gautrain.

In addition, they offer robust security, with the user required to provide a PIN, pattern, fingerprint, or facial ID scan before the payment can be processed.

Apple Pay allows iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook users to make payments with their device.

For the time being, this digital wallet is limited to Absa, Discovery Bank, and Nedbank.

Its primary rival in South Africa is Samsung Pay, which has been around since August 2018.

The latter is now supported by all of the major South African banks – with the exception of Capitec – and allows users to make payments with many Galaxy smartphones or smartwatches.

The service surpassed two million transactions in South Africa in April 2020.

This is not surprising, given that Samsung leads smartphone sales in South Africa, and Samsung Pay is supported on a variety of the company’s mid-range smartphones.

Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay are limited to smartwatches, accessories which fewer consumer can afford in South Africa.

The other major international digital payment wallet which remains to be supported by any bank in South Africa is Google Pay.

This service allows Android-based devices capable of running Android version 5.0 (Lollipop) or greater to perform tap and go payments.

Given the popularity of Android as an operating system on mobile devices in South Africa, it could see significant uptake.

Unfortunately, according to the latest update from South African banks, there are no set dates for its launch in the country.

The table below shows the digital wallets available in South Africa, which banks support them, and what device you will require to use the payment feature.

Digital payment wallets Supported banks Devices Apple Pay Absa

Discovery Bank

Nedbank All iPhone models with Face ID or Touch ID, except iPhone 5s

All iPads with Face ID or Touch ID

All Apple watches

MacBook Fitbit Pay Absa

Discovery Bank

FNB

Investec

Nedbank

RMB Private Bank Charge 3 Special Edition

Charge 4

Ionic

Sense

Versa Special Edition

Versa 2

Versa 3 Garmin Pay Absa

Discovery Bank

FNB

Investec

Nedbank

RMB Private Bank

Standard Bank Vivoactive 3

Vivoactive 3 Music

Vivoactive 4s

Vivoactive 4

Vivomove Style

Vivomove Luxe

Venu

Legacy Saga Series

Legacy Hero Series

Approach S62

Forerunner 645

Forerunner 645 Music

Forerunner 945

Fenix 5S Plus

Fenix 5 Plus

Fenix 5X Plus

Fenix 6S/6

Fenix 6 Pro Series

Fenix 6X Pro Solar

Fenix 6 Sapphire Series

MARQ Athlete

MARQ Aviator

MARQ Captain

MARQ Adventurer

MARQ Driver

MARQ Commander Samsung Pay Absa

Discovery Bank

FNB

Investec

Nedbank

Standard Bank

RMB Private Bank

Virgin Money Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Fold and Z Fold2

Galaxy Z FlipGalaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note 10 series (including Lite)Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy S9+ and S9

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S8+ and S8

Galaxy S7 Edge and S7

Galaxy A9

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A8

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A7 (2017)

Galaxy A52 LTE and A52 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A5 (2017)

Galaxy A32 LTE and A32 5G

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy Watch 3

Galaxy Watch

Galaxy Watch Active

Galaxy Watch Active2

Galaxy Gear S3

Galaxy Gear Sport

Other payment apps and features

It is important to distinguish these services from other Tap to Pay and Scan to Pay apps provided by banks and other providers which are typically software and not hardware based.

Absa, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and others offer various of their own Tap to Pay features within their banking apps.

Scan to Pay, meanwhile, lets users point their cameras at a QR code to complete a payment.

This is supported natively in a number of banking apps as well as by third-party apps like Snapscan and Zapper.

Huawei Pay also uses Scan to Pay rather than Tap To Pay and requires a merchant to support Zapper.

