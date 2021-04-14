Discovery Vitality now offers big discounts on Nike products

Discovery Vitality has announced a new sports gear and fitness devices benefit called Vitality Active Gear, which will offer members big discounts on Nike products.

“This launch includes an exciting new partnership between Vitality and Nike that aims to bring two world-class brands together with the collective aim of making South Africans healthier, keeping them moving and encouraging them to achieve their personal best,” Discovery said.

The partnership is part of Vitality’s global commitment to get 100 million people 20% more active by 2025.

The Vitality Active Gear benefit will replace the HealthyGear, Shoe Booster, Device Booster, and Bike Booster benefits, providing members with a more inclusive, card-free offering.

It provides upfront savings of 25% on a range of sports gear, equipment and fitness devices from Sportsmans Warehouse and Totalsports.

Meanwhile, Vitality members with Discovery Bank accounts can get upfront discounts of up to 75% on qualifying devices as well as Nike performance footwear and apparel at Sportsmans Warehouse, Totalsports, and Nike stores.

The latter excludes Nike factory stores and the nike.com online store.

Getting started

Discovery said there was no activation fee for this enhanced benefit and all members have to do is activate Vitality Active Rewards to start working towards maximum discounts.

To get 25% off, Vitality members need to activate Vitality Active Rewards on the Discovery app for an initial 10% upfront discount with Vitality Active Gear.

They can then find out their Vitality Age online and complete a Vitality Health Check or Virtual Vitality Health Check-in for an additional 15% off.

Achieving weekly Vitality Active Rewards exercise goals can increase the discount to 50%, with 5% discount added for every five Vitality Active Rewards exercise goals achieved.

Vitality members with qualifying Discovery Bank accounts will get a personalised discount between 10% and 75% based on their product type and card colour, qualifying spend, and Vitality Money status.