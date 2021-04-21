Nedbank Money app suffers long downtime

Nedbank’s primary mobile banking app – Nedbank Money – is currently down in South Africa.

The bank’s customers have in the last few hours complained of being unable to use the app to access their accounts or perform transactions.

According to customer reports on Nedbank’s Downdetector page, the outage started at around 8:00 in the morning and as of 14:00 was still ongoing.

Nedbank confirmed that the app was “temporarily unavailable” on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

“The Nedbank Money app is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused.”

It added it was working to bring the app back online as quickly as possible, and advised customers to make use of online and USSD cellphone banking in the meantime.

“Timelines are unknown at this point however it is being addressed with high priority,” Nedbank said.

Forgotten profiles and passwords

Twitter users expressed frustration at having to use online banking, however.

“It’s still down. This is terrible customer service! And don’t tell me to use online banking because it’s a nightmare to get [the] pin and password,” one user said.

“When will it be online again? Forgot my profile number and don’t have time to go into the branch,” another stated.

“Any update? Some of us can’t use online banking because we only use the app,” a third said.

Several customers complained that Nedbank had only chosen to use its social media channels to communicate the issue.

“Can you please send texts to update us because I had to search online to figure out what’s going and that’s very frustrating,” one user stated.

MyBroadband contacted Nedbank for further information on the issue but did not immediately receive feedback.

The graph below shows the increase in reports on Nedbank’s Downdetector page on Wednesday 21 April.

