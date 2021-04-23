Standard Bank online and mobile banking downtime

Standard Bank customers are reporting problems with using online banking and the mobile banking app.

Standard Bank’s Downdetector page showed a sharp surge in complaints from just before 9:00 AM on Friday, with the number of reports remaining high as of 11:00 AM.

On its social media channels, the bank said that users may experience issues when logging into Internet banking and the banking app.

“We are working to resolve this urgently. Please use cellphone banking as an alternative,” the bank said. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

According to Downdetector and Twitter, the vast majority of reported problems appeared to be experienced on online banking.

“Is something wrong with the Online Banking? It keeps timing out,” a Twitter user said.

Payday problems

Multiple users complained that the downtime appeared to be a regular problem for Standard Bank around the payday period towards the end of the month.

“Why always around payday? Are you guys not competent or is your IT outsourced and useless?” a frustrated Twitter user said.

“Good Grief! Again?” another on Downdetector stated.

MyBroadband asked Standard Bank for more information on the apparent outage but did not receive comment by the time of publication.

The graph below shows the increase in complaints for Standard Bank problems on Friday 23 April 2021.

Now read: Nedbank Money app suffers long downtime