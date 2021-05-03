Standard Bank launches services status website after payday outages

Standard Bank has launched a service status website which aims to help its customers stay up to date on the status of its banking services and features.

The portal provides an overview of the real-time states of the bank’s online and mobile banking channels.

Customers can also register to receive updates on issues via their email address or mobile number, as well as RSS or Atom feeds, with communication claimed to be “immediate”.

The launch of this page comes after customers were left frustrated with intermittent downtime of Standard Bank’s services throughout the course of last week.

Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile apologised for the adverse disruption over the past weekend in particular.

“While our teams worked tirelessly to solve the problem, our clients expect our services to be available and accessible 24/7,” Fuzile said.

Fuzile said the page aimed to increase Standard Bank’s transparency and improve customer service.

“We always endeavour to ensure that our systems are up and running at all times, but technology is fallible,” Fuzile stated.

“With this tool, we are able to keep our customers informed while our teams work to fix any issues that might occur.”

“Importantly, information is displayed in real time as it relates to problems or recovery status,” Fuzile added.

How to get updates

Standard Bank said the service status page was in line with international best practice.

It can be accessed at statuspage.standardbank.co.za, and offers a “Subscribe to Updates” button which lets users select how to receive their updates.

During our visit to the page, all of Standard Bank’s online banking and mobile banking services were online.

Drop down menus under Mobile Banking and Online Banking sections allow users to view the status of individual features and services.

For example, mobile banking showed the individual states of app login, balance viewing, and airtime purchasing capabilities.

The images below show the full range of features for which the real-time states were shown at the time of publication.