Apple Pay now supported on Investec cards

Investec has announced that its Visa bank cards now support digital payment wallet Apple Pay.

The feature allows users to upload their card details to the Wallet app on an iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, and Apple watch to make payments from a linked bank account by tapping their device on a supported NFC terminal.

This would enable users to leave their wallets at home or in the car when shopping from any retailer with tap and go contactless payment machines.

To keep transactions secure, Apple Pay uses a device-specific number and unique transaction codes.

Card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers, and are never shared with merchants. It also doesn’t keep transaction information that can be tied back to the user.

Other banks

Investec is the fourth bank in South Africa to support the payment method, after it was first launched for Absa, Discovery Bank, and Nedbank cards at the end of March.

Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank do not yet support Apple Pay, and there have been no indications from these banks on when the service would be available.

To add your Investec card to Apple Pay on your particular device, follow the instructions below.

iPhone

Open the Wallet app

Tap the “+” sign in the upper right corner

Enter your card’s security code to add your credit or debit card affiliated with your iTunes account or select “Add a different card” and use your iPhone camera to scan the card information.

Apple Watch

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone

Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay”

Select “Add Credit or Debit Card”

Enter your card’s security code to add your credit or debit card affiliated with your iTunes account or select “Add a different card” and use your iPhone camera to scan the card information

iPad

Go to Settings

Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay’

Select “Add Credit or Debit Card’”

Enter your card’s security code to add your credit or debit card affiliated with your iTunes account or select “Add a different card” and use your iPhone camera to scan the card information

MacBook Pro with Touch ID

Go to “System Preferences”

Select “Wallet Apple Pay” and select “Add Card”

