New virtual card for WhatsApp payments in South Africa

Telkom has launched Africa’s first Mastercard virtual card for use on WhatsApp, enabling Telkom Pay customers to make e-commerce payments.

Launched in 2020, Telkom Pay is a digital payments wallet that enables its users to make and receive payments using WhatsApp on their mobile phone.

With the addition of the Mastercard virtual (non-plastic) card to the wallet, users can now make payments to local and global online merchants that accept Mastercard.

Telkom’s Mastercard virtual card for WhatsApp gives customers the flexibility to use only their smartphone to make card payments.

To use the service, customers create a virtual card on their profile, link it to their digital wallet and transfer funds from their wallet to the card.

The virtual prepaid card has a 16-digit card number, security code, and expiry date, allowing it to be used to complete online purchases just like a physical card.

The virtual card solution is stored on the Telkom Pay app and customers can temporarily block, cancel, or replace their card via the app.

Mastercard South Africa country manager, Suzanne Morel said the expansion of Telkom Pay’s services is an important step forward in improving access to the digital economy.

“South Africans are increasingly shopping online, yet many people are left out as they lack the financial tools needed for e-commerce,” Morel said.

“This digital-first solution bridges the divide by giving consumers instant access to a virtual payment solution through WhatsApp, without compromising the safety and security of transactions.”

