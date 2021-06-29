FNB adds new branch for Smart ID and passport collections

FNB, in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), has added FNB Cornubia branch in KwaZulu-Natal to the list of branches where customers can collect their Smart ID cards and passports.

The bank’s customers in the province can now apply via the Department of Home Affairs’ online booking system and are be able to collect their Smart IDs and Passports at FNB’s Cornubia branch.

“We are thrilled to add yet another branch outside of Gauteng to expand our reach. This collaboration and partnership with the Department of Home Affairs provides a great framework to improve essential infrastructures that unlock access to profound new social and economic opportunities such as education, employment, financial services, mobile communication, voting and travel,” said the chief executive of FNB Points of Presence, Lee-Anne van Zyl.

The Cornubia branch is the third FNB branch outside of Gauteng to offer Smart ID services. The service is now available across seven FNB branches: Merchant Place (Gauteng), Centurion Lifestyle (Gauteng), Lynnwood (Gauteng), Greenpoint (Western Cape), Burgersfort (Limpopo), The Glen (Gauteng) and now Cornubia (KwaZulu-Natal).

“To date, we have issued 267,800 Smart ID cards and passports since the inception of the partnership. This is made up of 128,010 Smart ID Cards and 139,790 passports that have been issued via our branches,” Van Zyl said.

The booking process for ID and passport documents is facilitated through eChannel, a Home Affairs online booking portal that captures the applicant’s personal details. Once the application has been processed online, the customer can schedule a booking to visit one of the designated branches for fingerprint verification. The final stage is an SMS confirmation notifying the applicant that the document is ready for collection.

“We remain committed to our partnership with the Department of Home Affairs and our ambition to expand this service nationally for all our customers to experience. We will be prioritising on rolling out this service to other provinces in the near future,” Van Zyl stated.