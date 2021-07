Capitec Bank on tech hiring spree â€” All the jobs

Capitec Bank is on a hiring spree to fill around 300 positions over the next few months, which includes numerous information technology jobs.

The bank’s CEO Gerrie Fourie has revealed that it now has 16.3 million customers, with more than 8.8 million of those taking up its digital bank offering.

“We’re rapidly growing our team. South Africa’s response to our simple, transparent, and affordable banking solution has been overwhelmingly positive,” Fourie stated.

While many companies shed jobs due to the impact of Covid-19, Fourie pointed out that Capitec granted over 1,100 internal appointments in the last year and provided 290 bursaries to further develop its employees to keep up with demand for its services.

He said Capitec does not regard digitalisation as a threat to its employees but is instead strengthening its specialist employee force while continuing to maintain its branch footprint.

Jobs on offer at Capitec include positions for graduates and senior professionals in the following fields:

Developers

Analyst developers

Data engineers

Scientists

BI analysts

Business analysts

The full list of vacancies can be found on Capitec’s Careers page.

The table below shows all of the jobs currently available under the Information Technology category.

Now read: Amazon is looking for South Africans to work from home