FNB announced in a press statement on Thursday that it is recruiting 300 experts with engineering, technology, data and quant skills.
It said the recruitment drive is to fast-track its fintech and platform-related aspirations in banking, insurance, investments, and telecommunications.
The new staff being recruited will supplement its existing cohort of more than 5,000 equivalent skills, FNB stated.
“FNB, along with many other businesses in the market, is reigniting a call for the private and public sectors to prevent ‘brain drain’ by investing in high-quality critical skills in domestic markets,” the bank stated.
It called for a collective effort to avail economic opportunities, better employment and career prospects to quell talent migration to overseas markets.
FNB encouraged local talent that is overseas to consider returning for opportunities in domestic markets across the African continent.
Applications for new roles at FNB will open on Monday, 9 August 2021, on FNB’s LinkedIn page.
The bank said it is looking for:
- Industrial engineers
- Software developers
- Cloud engineers
- Cybersecurity specialists
- Data and quant scientists
- Systems and solutions architects
- Test engineers
- Chemical and mechanical engineers
- Actuaries
- Business and systems analysts
- Customer and user experience specialists
- Content and design specialists.
FNB said it has committed to making the application process as smooth and swift as possible, requiring that potential candidates submit an abbreviated Curriculum Vitae, undergo a maximum of two interviews and be placed as quickly as possible in these roles.
The bank already has more than 50 technology jobs listed on its careers portal. The following table summarises some of the positions currently open at FNB.
|FNB technology jobs
|Position
|Division
|Location
|Systems Analyst
|FNB iDigi Tech Digital Banking IT
|Johannesburg
|Developer
|FNB Commercial CJP MS Web
|Johannesburg
|Security Operations Centre Analyst
|NB iDigi Tech Networks and Security Services Cyber Support
|Randburg
|Data Engineer
|FNB Premium Forex Pricing and Analytics
|Johannesburg
|Technical Team Leader
|FNB Premium Core Banking Platform CMS
|Johannesburg
|Information Security Administrator
|FNB iDigi Tech Identity and Access Governance
|Johannesburg
|Systems Analyst
|FNB Premium Core Banking Platform Financial Advisory
|Johannesburg
|Robotics Process Automation Developer
|FNB Premium Core Banking Platform Plexus
|Johannesburg
|DevOps Engineer
|FNB Premium Forex IT Infrastructure
|Johannesburg
