FNB announced in a press statement on Thursday that it is recruiting 300 experts with engineering, technology, data and quant skills.

It said the recruitment drive is to fast-track its fintech and platform-related aspirations in banking, insurance, investments, and telecommunications.

The new staff being recruited will supplement its existing cohort of more than 5,000 equivalent skills, FNB stated.

“FNB, along with many other businesses in the market, is reigniting a call for the private and public sectors to prevent ‘brain drain’ by investing in high-quality critical skills in domestic markets,” the bank stated.

It called for a collective effort to avail economic opportunities, better employment and career prospects to quell talent migration to overseas markets.

FNB encouraged local talent that is overseas to consider returning for opportunities in domestic markets across the African continent.

Applications for new roles at FNB will open on Monday, 9 August 2021, on FNB’s LinkedIn page.

The bank said it is looking for:

Industrial engineers

Software developers

Cloud engineers

Cybersecurity specialists

Data and quant scientists

Systems and solutions architects

Test engineers

Chemical and mechanical engineers

Actuaries

Business and systems analysts

Customer and user experience specialists

Content and design specialists.

FNB said it has committed to making the application process as smooth and swift as possible, requiring that potential candidates submit an abbreviated Curriculum Vitae, undergo a maximum of two interviews and be placed as quickly as possible in these roles.

The bank already has more than 50 technology jobs listed on its careers portal. The following table summarises some of the positions currently open at FNB.

