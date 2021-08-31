Standard Bank mobile app offline

Standard Bank’s mobile banking app is currently unavailable for some users, the bank’s official service status page shows.

At 8:07 on Tuesday morning, the bank confirmed it had identified issues with transacting on the app, with some account tiles not available.

“Our Internet Banking, Cellphone Banking, and all other services are still available. We are working on fixing the issue, we apologise for any inconvenience and will keep you updated,” it stated.

After this, it confirmed that users might experience slow or intermittent responses when logging into the mobile banking app.

Several Standard Bank users posted screenshots on Twitter showing they could not log into the app or use certain services.

“The app is offline. We are currently undergoing maintenance. Kindly use our Internet Banking services as an alternative,” a notification states when opening the app.

Timing is very wrong @StandardBankZA. On a month-end? Last day of the month? #standardbank pic.twitter.com/SC8j2SY4JX — NtateMakanye (@ntatemakanye) August 31, 2021

Managed to login but… Y’all my rent is due today 😏#standardbank pic.twitter.com/DBG1B0jznJ — Querencia 🥰 (@Mmasebotsana_M) August 31, 2021

One MyBroadband staff member running the Standard Bank Android app received the same message upon login, while another on iOS could log in to the app without issues.

Standard Bank confirmed to MyBroadband it is currently experiencing slow responses on its app.

“We are currently working on restoring the service. We apologise for the inconvenience,” the bank stated.

The bank previously suffered intermittent downtime of its digital channels over the course of a week towards month-end in April.

The graph below shows the increase in reports on the Standard Bank Downdetector page from around 7:30 on Tuesday morning.

