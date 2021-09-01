Standard Bank mobile app down for second day

Standard Bank customers have continued to experience issues with its mobile app for more than a day after the service was disrupted, with users unable to log in or use certain features in the app.

The bank’s official service status page first showed that it had identified a problem with its mobile app at 8:07 on Tuesday morning when certain transactions were unavailable.

Later, it confirmed that users might experience slow or intermittent responses when trying to log into the app.

In an update on Wednesday, Standard Bank said it was aware that the issues were persisting.

Standard Bank’s head of engineering for South Africa, Khomotso Molabe, said the bank was “acutely aware” of the disruption’s impact on its customers.

“We have left no stone unturned to have the mobile banking app up and running to 100% of its capacity. We will continue to make the necessary further investments to ensure that the service is dependable and stable,” Molabe stated.

The bank added its technical teams were in the process of isolating the root cause and adding the necessary capacity to ensure that full functionality was restored to the service.

You may still be experiencing slow or intermittent access with our Mobile Banking App, we are still working to resolve this urgently. We thank you for your patience. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and will keep you updated. — StandardBankZA (@StandardBankZA) September 1, 2021

Another update on the bank’s service status page at 12:39 on Wednesday said the bank was seeing “some improvement” in response times on the app.

Instead of app login and account tiles being completely unavailable, these are now described as having “degraded performance”.

It urged customers to use Internet banking or dial *120*2345# on a mobile phone and follow the prompts to access cellphone banking, as these services were unaffected.

“Please bear with us while we continue to fully restore our services. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience,” it stated.

For updates on Standard Bank outages, it recommended customers subscribe to the Standard Bank Status Page.