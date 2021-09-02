What’s Next Season 3 presented by Discovery Bank – Coming soon

The third season of MyBroadband’s popular online talk show, “What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou,” is coming soon.

This season is sponsored by Discovery Bank and will host discussions on tech, finance, and health within the context of South Africa.

Aki Anastasiou has served as the master of ceremonies for MyBroadband’s conferences for more than 10 years and is well known for hosting shows such as Tech Busters on CNBC Africa and TecHub on eNCA.

Season 3’s first guest will be the CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner.

Kallner leads the growth, product development, and integration strategy of Discovery Bank and is passionate about providing great products and services to clients.

He is one of many highly-respected guests who will join Anastasiou to discuss the South African tech industry.

Each of these guests will offer valuable and unique insights in their field of expertise.

Watch the series when it comes out on the What’s Next website, as well as on YouTube or Facebook.