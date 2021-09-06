What’s Next – In conversation with Discovery Bank’s Hylton Kallner

Hylton Kallner is the CEO of Discovery Bank, and has 25 years of experience within the Discovery business.

He previously worked at Discovery Life as a CMO and CEO before being appointed to his current title at the beginning of this year.

This experience within the Discovery business, including his in-depth understanding of the organisation’s shared-value business model, means Kallner is the perfect CEO to drive Discovery Bank forward.

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Kallner discusses why South Africans are moving away from branch-based banking and towards digital alternatives, and outlines how Discovery Bank’s shared-value business model adjusts customer financial habits in a way that benefits all involved parties.

Kallner also explains how digital banking is reducing the barrier of entry for South Africans who are currently unbanked, highlighting that Discovery Bank uses its technology to offer an extremely cost-efficient product.

He emphasises that Discovery Bank is a full-service bank that places a major priority on amazing customer service while also giving customers all the tools they need to perform necessary transactions quickly and easily.

The full interview is embedded below. You can find all the What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.