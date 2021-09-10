What’s Next – Absa’s Christine Wu explores traditional banking in a digital world

Christine Wu is a leading banking executive and joined Absa Retail and Business Bank in January 2019 as the managing executive for customer value management.

At Absa, Wu is responsible for strategy, value proposition design, digital channels, strategic marketing and advanced analytics.

She is passionate about creating innovative customer experiences and integrating banking into the broader economic ecosystem.

Prior to joining Absa, Wu was a partner at McKinsey and Company and has extensive experience serving banks locally and internationally on strategic topics.

In this What’s Next episode, Wu explores the trends in the banking industry and the relevance of traditional banking services in the face of growing digital options.

Wu explains that the banking industry is experiencing unprecedented levels of growth with multiple new entrants and discusses the place of a traditional bank in a quickly evolving digital environment.

She shares her views on the future of traditional financial services and how Absa has capitalised on the digital landscape.

The full interview with Christine Wu is embedded below.