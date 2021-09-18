Standard Bank closing airport lounge

Standard Bank has announced it will close its Café Blue Lounge at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg next month.

In a notice sent to customers, the bank said the closure was due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s unprecedented impact on the tourism industry and economy.

“It has had a significant impact on both, leading to a marked decrease in air travel and the use of airports,” Standard Bank said.

The bank stated that the Café Blue Lounge would continue operating until 15 October 2021.

The lounge is one of three at the airport that offer Standard Bank customers with specific products exclusive access to a private waiting space and complimentary deli-style meals and drinks on the go.

Standard Bank said its customers can still access the Bidvest Lounge when travelling from O.R. Tambo International Airport.

The bank also added the Library Lounge remained closed until further notice and that it would provide further details on this in due course.

South Africa’s air travel industry has suffered severe losses since the start of the pandemic, as strict local and international travel restrictions hamstrung their operations.

Comair, which operates British Airways and Kulula, was forced into business rescue just over a month after South Africa entered the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

It only resumed flights in December 2020 but hit pause again in July for two months following the announcement of adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations.

With South Africa’s lockdown measures being relaxed a few weeks later, Comair returned to operation at the start of this month.

Struggling national carrier South African Airways (SAA), which was already under business rescue when the pandemic started, suspended all operations in September 2020 as it waited for funding from the government.

The airline completed its business rescue process and is set to resume flights on 23 September 2021.

The crisis at SAA spilt over to its low-cost arm, Mango Airlines, which suspended all flights and services on 27 July 2021 and is also set to undergo business rescue.

Reports suggest Mango was left high and dry with the government diverting all its attention to restructuring and funding the “new SAA”.

However, the industry has seen a few positives with the new low-cost “Uber-like” airline Lift launching in December 2020 and plans for another new airline called Skylink Airways to enter the market.

